Sengezo Tshabangu Courts Senior CCC MPs | Report

Posting on X, Chin’ono said Tshabangu and his colleagues insist they are not after seizing CCC from Chamisa but want to force him to return to constitutionalism. He said:

Sengezo Tshabangu and his team have reached out to senior CCC MPs seeking to resolve their dispute amicably.

Tshabangu and his team said that they have delayed replacing proportional representation MPs because they have said that their intention is not to do a Douglas Mwonzora on CCC, but to force Nelson Chamisa to return the party to constitutionalism.

Some of the leaders who were approached by Tshabangu’s team confirmed that Tshabangu’s lawyer also reached out to them suggesting an amicable settlement that doesn’t destroy CCC or allow ZANU PF to benefit from the internal discord.

Their main demands are a return to the leadership elected at the Gweru Congress, a return to constitutionalism and an accountable leadership which is guided by the party’s constitution.

Nelson Chamisa insists that CCC is a new party without elected leaders except himself and the ones he has appointed.