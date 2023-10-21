Tshabangu Vows To Recall All CCC MPs "Imposed" On The Electorate

7 minutes ago

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s proclamation of 9 December as the by-election date for nine vacant constituencies.

The vacancies were created when Tshabangu wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda on 03 October 2023, announcing that he had recalled 14 legislators, including proportional representation MPs – drawn mainly from Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, and Bulawayo provinces.

Tshabangu told News24 that they have already lined up candidates to replace those who were recalled. He said:

