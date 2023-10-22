Festival Of Draws In PSL As Green Fuel Hold FC Platinum

Festival Of Draws In PSL As Green Fuel Hold FC Platinum4 minutes ago
Three of the four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches played on Saturday, 21 October ended in a share of the spoils.
Herentals College were the only winner on the day, beating PSL debutants Sheasham 1-0.
Defending champions FC Platinum may find themselves further behind Ngezi Platinum Stars in the race for the title if Madamburo collects three points from Yadah Stars this Sunday.
FC Platinum were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Green Fuel and despite climbing to second position on the log standings with 47 points, they remain 7 points behind Ngezi.
Here are the results at a glance:
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Black Rhinos 1-1 Chicken Inn
Triangle United 1-1 Simba Bhora
FC Platinum 1-1 Green Fuel
Herentals 1-0 Sheasham
Here are the PSL matches lined up for this Sunday:
Manica Diamonds vs Hwange (Gibbo Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Dynamos (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Bulawayo Cheifs vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Yadah Stars (Baobab Stadium)
CAPS United vs Cranborne Bullets ( National Sports Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News