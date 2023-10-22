Festival Of Draws In PSL As Green Fuel Hold FC Platinum

4 minutes ago

Three of the four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches played on Saturday, 21 October ended in a share of the spoils.

Herentals College were the only winner on the day, beating PSL debutants Sheasham 1-0.

Defending champions FC Platinum may find themselves further behind Ngezi Platinum Stars in the race for the title if Madamburo collects three points from Yadah Stars this Sunday.

Feedback