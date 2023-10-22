GMB Launches Blitz To Recover Stolen Free Presidential Inputs

6 minutes ago

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched an operation to combat the misappropriation of farming inputs meant to be distributed to smallholder farmers countrywide under the Presidential Inputs Programme.

GMB chief executive officer Edson Badarai told State media that nearly 90 tonnes of fertiliser have been recovered while 22 arrests have been made and five armed robberies involving Presidential inputs have been recorded since distribution began.

Some of the criminals are reportedly diverting the inputs for resale on the black market. Said Badarai:

