NPA Investigates 100 Over US$70 Million Unexplained Wealth

There are also 12 court applications for forfeiture of assets valued at US$15.5 million have been filed.

Furthermore, the NPA also has 21 asset forfeiture cases, where they expect to seize properties worth US$10.8 million through the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

Munyeriwa said a request for international cooperation for the recovery of assets worth US$2.7 million is underway, as well as investigations into properties valued at US$3 million.

She said the NPA was handling 25 cases with preservation court orders for assets worth US$9.3 million.

A preservation order is a legal document instructing the person under investigation not to destroy property, alter or delete any documents helpful to the sender. It prevents spoliation – destruction, alteration or mutilation of evidence. Said Munyeriwa:

Five appeals against forfeiture orders worth US$1,4 million and two appeals against reinstatement of warrant of arrest are filed at the Supreme Court. There is another application for declaration of constitutional invalidity of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Civil Forfeiture Provisions, which is pending at the Constitutional Court. Assets involved in the Constitutional Court case involve US$250 000.

Moreover, the NPA said the Prosecutor-General filed an appeal against the release of exhibits worth US$300 000 at the High Court.

