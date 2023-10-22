PSL Matchday 29 Results: Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos Win

4 minutes ago

Ngezi Platinum Stars has cemented its position at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and moved another step towards winning a maiden title following a 1-0 win over Yadah Stars this Sunday.

Takesure Chiragwi’s charges restored their eight-point lead at the top, thanks to Kudzai Chigwida’s 88th-minute strike which sunk the Miracle Boys.

The result has taken the Ngezi-based side to 57 points, with just five matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the 2023 season.

