PSL Matchday 29 Results: Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos Win

PSL Matchday 29 Results: Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos Win4 minutes ago
Ngezi Platinum Stars has cemented its position at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and moved another step towards winning a maiden title following a 1-0 win over Yadah Stars this Sunday.
Takesure Chiragwi’s charges restored their eight-point lead at the top, thanks to Kudzai Chigwida’s 88th-minute strike which sunk the Miracle Boys.
The result has taken the Ngezi-based side to 57 points, with just five matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the 2023 season.
In another match played this Sunday, Dynamos edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium to move to second position on the log. Shadreck Nyahwa scored the only goal of the match.
Meanwhile, Highlanders has now gone for six league games without a win following a 0-0 draw with Bulawayo Chiefs.
Here are the results of PSL Matchday 29 matches:
Manica Diamonds 2-0 Hwange
ZPC Kariba 0-1 Dynamos
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Highlanders
Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Yadah
CAPS United 1-1 Cranborne Bullets
Black Rhinos 1-1 Chicken Inn
Triangle United 1-1 Simba Bhora
FC Platinum 1-1 Green Fuel
Herentals 1-0 Sheasham
