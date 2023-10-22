Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL Matchday 29 Results: Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos Win

4 minutes ago
Sun, 22 Oct 2023 16:39:46 GMT
PSL Matchday 29 Results: Ngezi Platinum Stars, Dynamos Win

Ngezi Platinum Stars has cemented its position at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and moved another step towards winning a maiden title following a 1-0 win over Yadah Stars this Sunday.

Takesure Chiragwi’s charges restored their eight-point lead at the top, thanks to Kudzai Chigwida’s 88th-minute strike which sunk the Miracle Boys.

The result has taken the Ngezi-based side to 57 points, with just five matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the 2023 season.

In another match played this Sunday, Dynamos edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium to move to second position on the log. Shadreck Nyahwa scored the only goal of the match.

Meanwhile, Highlanders has now gone for six league games without a win following a 0-0 draw with Bulawayo Chiefs.

Here are the results of PSL Matchday 29 matches:

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Yadah

CAPS United 1-1 Cranborne Bullets

Black Rhinos 1-1 Chicken Inn

Triangle United 1-1 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 1-1 Green Fuel

Herentals 1-0 Sheasham

