Three People Missing After Boat Capsizes On Lake Kariba
Two men and a woman are missing after a canoe boat they were on overturned on Lake Kariba on Friday.
In a post on X, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that the incident occurred at Nyaodza Point near Lake Harvest cages. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating a drowning incident that occurred on 20/10/23 at Nyaodza Point near Lake Harvest cages, Lake Kariba where a canoe boat with four occupants capsized.Feedback
One person escaped while three others, two men and a woman, are missing.
In an unrelated incident, the ZRP said that four people were killed when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed at Murereka also on Friday. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a mine incident that occurred at Kangela Mine, D Troop area, Chikuti, Murereka on 20/10/23 in which four people were killed when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed.
The bodies were retrieved from the shaft by villagers and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
Mining accidents are common in Zimbabwe due to rampant illegal gold mining, with most of the people involved in gold panning undertaking their activities in unsafe environments.
