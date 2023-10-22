Three People Missing After Boat Capsizes On Lake Kariba

One person escaped while three others, two men and a woman, are missing.

In an unrelated incident, the ZRP said that four people were killed when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed at Murereka also on Friday. Police said:

The ZRP confirms a mine incident that occurred at Kangela Mine, D Troop area, Chikuti, Murereka on 20/10/23 in which four people were killed when a mine shaft they were working in collapsed. The bodies were retrieved from the shaft by villagers and were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Mining accidents are common in Zimbabwe due to rampant illegal gold mining, with most of the people involved in gold panning undertaking their activities in unsafe environments.

