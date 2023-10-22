Trey Nyoni Scores Again But Liverpool Lose To Fulham In U18 Premier League Cup

Trey Nyoni Scores Again But Liverpool Lose To Fulham In U18 Premier League Cup7 minutes ago
Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni scored and assisted again for Liverpool U18s in a 5-3 defeat to Fulham on Saturday, 21 October.
The 16-year-old summer signing from Leicester City has played five games for Liverpool and has four goals and three assists to his name at U18s level.
In the loss to Fulham, Nyoni scored the first and set up the second for the young Reds at the AXA Training Centre in the U18 Premier League Cup.
Defeat made it two losses in a row for the young Reds in the cup.
Nyoni is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.
He has featured for the Three Lions (England) at youth level. Nyoni scored and grabbed an assist on his debut for England Under-16s in a 3-2 friendly victory over Italy in 2022.
More: Pindula News