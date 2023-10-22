Trey Nyoni Scores Again But Liverpool Lose To Fulham In U18 Premier League Cup

7 minutes ago

Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni scored and assisted again for Liverpool U18s in a 5-3 defeat to Fulham on Saturday, 21 October.

The 16-year-old summer signing from Leicester City has played five games for Liverpool and has four goals and three assists to his name at U18s level.

In the loss to Fulham, Nyoni scored the first and set up the second for the young Reds at the AXA Training Centre in the U18 Premier League Cup.

