VP Mohadi Collapses At ZANU PF Rally

The publication cited witnesses as saying Mohadi asked for water and then fell to the ground.

ZANU PF officials and security personnel rushed to assist the Vice President, carrying him to a nearby vehicle before his evacuation by air.

Security agents reportedly ordered journalists covering the event to delete all pictures of Mohadi’s collapse.

ZANU PF Secretary for Security Lovemore Matuke played down the incident, suggesting it was due to sugar diabetes.

The ZANU PF candidate for the Gutu West by-election, John Paradza, reassured the public that Vice President Mohadi was safe.

Mohadi was officially launching the campaign to drum up support for Paradza ahead of the by-election set for 11 November.

The Gutu West election could not be held on 23 August following the death of an independent candidate, Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, in a road traffic accident in June after nominations had closed.

Paradza, who is ZANU PF’s Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, was the sitting legislator for the constituency and won the ruling party primary election uncontested ahead of the August 2023 Harmonised Elections.

