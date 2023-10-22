"Zimbabwe Has One Million Child Brides"4 minutes ago
Zimbabwe has more than one million child brides, with one in three young women having been married in childhood.
This was said by a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official, Precious Babbage, at the International Day of the Girl Child commemorations organised by Lily of Valleys Home of Hope at Rupere Primary School in Marondera recently.
Babbage, who was standing in for UNICEF representative in Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, said that young girls face a wide range of challenges in their day-to-day lives. The Sunday Mail quoted Babbage as saying:
While progress is being made in gender equality, girls still face stark challenges in a wide range of areas — including health, nutrition, education and skills, gender-based violence, child marriage and equal opportunities.
Available data highlights that 22 percent of adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 have begun childbearing. One-third of the maternal deaths are among adolescents 10-19.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
There are over 85 000 adolescents 10-19 living with HIV, 4,1 percent of girls aged 13-17 experience sexual violence, and Zimbabwe is home to over one million child brides, with one in three young women having been married in childhood.
She urged all pertinent partners to double their efforts in supporting young girls across the country.
Babbage commended Lily of Valley Home of Hope Foundation for supporting young girls, especially in rural areas.
More: Pindula News