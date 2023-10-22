"Zimbabwe Has One Million Child Brides"

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe has more than one million child brides, with one in three young women having been married in childhood.

This was said by a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official, Precious Babbage, at the International Day of the Girl Child commemorations organised by Lily of Valleys Home of Hope at Rupere Primary School in Marondera recently.

Babbage, who was standing in for UNICEF representative in Zimbabwe Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, said that young girls face a wide range of challenges in their day-to-day lives. The Sunday Mail quoted Babbage as saying:

Feedback