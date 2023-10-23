Kangela Mine Collapses Killing 4 People

The police report does not provide specific details on what caused the collapse of Kangela Mine in Chikuti, Murereka. However, it is worth noting that mine collapses are common in Zimbabwe, especially during the rainy season. The heavy rains can weaken the structures and destabilize the mining areas, leading to accidents and collapses. These incidents pose serious risks to the safety of miners and can result in injuries or fatalities.

Zimbabwe experienced a considerable amount of rain last week, and weather experts predict that some parts of the country will continue to receive significant rainfall. This poses a significant danger to thousands of young men who take great risks by entering deep tunnels to search for gold and other valuable minerals. Many of these mining operations are illegal and conducted with basic tools like picks and shovels. The hazardous conditions, combined with the unstable nature of these operations, put the miners’ lives and well-being at risk.

