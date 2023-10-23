Sengezo Tshabangu Says He'll Oversee Screening & Endorsement Of CCC Candidates For By-Elections

Sengezo Tshabangu Says He'll Oversee Screening & Endorsement Of CCC Candidates For By-Elections9 minutes ago
Sengezo Tshabangu, the man claiming to be the interim secretary general of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says he will be in charge of screening and endorsing prospective candidates for the forthcoming December 9 parliamentary by-elections.
Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled 15 CCC legislators claiming that they were no longer party members, told VOA Zimbabwe he has a list of candidates for the by-elections following a presidential proclamation on the election dates. He said:
This right to recall will give us the authority endorse and sign for the candidates. So, the party is going to use the same criteria they used because we have the data base. We know who in this particular ward, in this particular constituency was the favorable candidate (in the selection process). Those candidates are there in our database. It’s a question of cut and paste and then putting in candidates who were selected by the people.Feedback
Sengezo Tshabangu denied claims of being used by the ruling party and stated that opposition members often label anyone opposing their views as a Zanu PF supporter. He warned CCC party activists against interfering with the candidate selection process for the upcoming by-elections.
Expelled CCC parliamentarian Prince Dubeko Sibanda accused Sengezo Tshabangu of being an imposter and challenged his claim of being the interim secretary general in court. Sibanda stated that Tshabangu has not provided evidence to support his position in the party’s top leadership. He criticised Tshabangu’s actions and referred to them as mere daydreaming. Sibanda is currently contesting his recall in the High Court.
