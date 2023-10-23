Sengezo Tshabangu Says He'll Oversee Screening & Endorsement Of CCC Candidates For By-Elections

9 minutes ago

Sengezo Tshabangu, the man claiming to be the interim secretary general of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says he will be in charge of screening and endorsing prospective candidates for the forthcoming December 9 parliamentary by-elections.

Sengezo Tshabangu, who recalled 15 CCC legislators claiming that they were no longer party members, told VOA Zimbabwe he has a list of candidates for the by-elections following a presidential proclamation on the election dates. He said: