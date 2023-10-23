War Vets Leader Says Zimbabwe's Wealth Being Enjoyed By Only A Few People

The wealth of this country is being enjoyed by only a few people.

Our wish is to have farms with title deeds. War Veterans should not be villagers who stay in areas that were reserved for black people during the colonial era.

If they want to stay there, let it be by choice. We want all war veterans to at least own an A2 farm. We are planning to engage Mnangagwa over our welfare.

Mathibela said he had started a fact-finding mission to understand the cause of the conflict.

In 2001, the government assigned wildlife conservancies in the Emmergroon estate located along the Bulawayo – Victoria Falls highway to A1 farmers, including war veterans. These farmers were also given communal land for cattle grazing and smallholder farming. However, a dispute within the ruling party led to the allocation of the 140 plots to the youths by ZANU PF Provincial Chairperson Richard Moyo, who is also the Minister of State for Matabeleland North.

