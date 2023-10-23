ZETDC Planning To Raise Electricity Tariffs

In order to maintain credit worthiness, ZETDC has to pay US$35 million every month towards the servicing of a loan for the upgrade of Hwange 7 and 8 power generators to the Chinese who did the rehabilitation works.

ZETDC also stated that the current electricity tariff rate of US$0.1063c, which was last approved in 2019, is insufficient to meet their financial obligations and power generation needs. ZETDC has acknowledged the concerns raised by residents regarding their contributions towards acquiring transformers and other infrastructure. The utility clarified that while there are different methods of making contributions, they bear the ultimate responsibility for maintaining their infrastructure.

To address issues of vandalism, which has led to the need for 27,000 transformer replacements, ZETDC plans to introduce anti-intrusion detectors for transformer protection. Residents who wish to contribute towards securing their transformers can coordinate with ZETDC officials, but the mechanism for these contributions needs to be reviewed to ensure transparency and accountability. ZETDC said it recognises the importance of working collaboratively with residents to address infrastructure challenges and improve service delivery.

