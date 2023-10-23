ZIFA Has Appointed Yvonne Mapika Manwa As CEO

The Zimbabwe Football Association is pleased to announce that Yvonne Mapika Manwa has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer effective 1 November 2023. In this role, Mrs Manwa will be responsible for leading the Zimbabwe Football Association secretariat into its next phase under the Normalisation Committee. Mrs Manwa has years of experience in senior leadership and football administration positions, having been the Chief Executive Officer of elite football club, Ngezi Platinum Stars.

ZIFA Chairperson Lincoln Mutasa expressed confidence that Manwa would lead the association to greater heights. He said:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

We are thrilled to welcome Mrs Manwa to our team, and we believe her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue on the mission to transform Zimbabwean football.

Manwa has been appointed as the new CEO of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) after FIFA rejected the previous candidate, Nyasha Kadenge. FIFA instructed ZIFA to conduct background checks on all potential candidates, and Kadenge did not meet the ethical requirements set by FIFA. Kadenge had previously faced disciplinary action at Ngezi Platinum Stars, where she was later dismissed without reasons being disclosed. Following her departure from Ngezi, she briefly worked at a Tanzanian club before returning to Zimbabwe.

ZIFA has been without a permanent CEO for nearly two years since Joseph Mamutse went absent without leave in protest against the dismissal of the then-president Felton Kamambo. Xolisani Gwesela had been serving as the acting CEO until the Normalisation Committee dissolved his position. The Technical Director, Wilson Mutekede, and the General Manager of National Teams, Wellington Mpandare, also faced similar outcomes.

Tags

Leave a Comment