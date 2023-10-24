Pindula|Search Pindula
German Tourist Who Went Missing In Matusadonha National Park On Saturday Afternoon Found

3 days agoTue, 24 Oct 2023 19:32:45 GMT
 The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZIMPARKS) has reported that a German tourist who went missing in Matusadonha National Park on Saturday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., has been found alive and well.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMPARKS spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said:

A Germany tourist who had gone missing in Matusadonha National Park from Saturday afternoon has been found. He is alive and well. 

We were gravely worried. We are happy he is well. He says his car developed a mechanical fault. It’s a white car, so we were hopeful we would find it.

Andreas Hoberg, who went missing in Matusadona National Park, was driving a white car. He did not return by 6 p.m., and the car rental company couldn’t find him using GPS tracking. Farawo said the area has poor phone network coverage.

Authorities used a helicopter, vehicles, and sniffer dogs to search the park, which is home to dangerous animals.

