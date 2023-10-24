German Tourist Who Went Missing In Matusadonha National Park On Saturday Afternoon Found

We were gravely worried. We are happy he is well. He says his car developed a mechanical fault. It’s a white car, so we were hopeful we would find it.

Andreas Hoberg, who went missing in Matusadona National Park, was driving a white car. He did not return by 6 p.m., and the car rental company couldn’t find him using GPS tracking. Farawo said the area has poor phone network coverage.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

Authorities used a helicopter, vehicles, and sniffer dogs to search the park, which is home to dangerous animals.

Tags

Leave a Comment