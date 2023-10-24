Zimbabwe Police Block Teachers From Marching In Solidarity With Palestine

3 days ago Tue, 24 Oct 2023 05:41:00 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stopped the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) from delivering a petition to the United Nations office in Harare to show solidarity with Palestinian workers affected by the Israeli military attacks on Gaza.

Police intervened and declared that the march and petition had not been sanctioned, citing non-compliance with legal requirements, NewsDay reported. Artuz had notified the police about their intention to hold the solidarity march, expressing their demand for an end to the attacks on Gaza. The union highlighted the suffering caused by the attacks and stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The officer commanding Harare district Chief Superintendent Raudzi Chuma wrote:

