Bob "Headmaster" Nyabinde In Critical Condition
Bob “Headmaster” Nyabinde, a renowned Afro-jazz musician, is in critical condition and has been hospitalised due to his battle with diabetes. He collapsed and injured his hip over the weekend, leading to his hospitalisation, according to H-Metro.
To support Nyabinde, promoters Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza and Josh Hozheri, along with others in the entertainment industry, organised a fundraising show at Sherwood Golf Club. Unfortunately, Nyabinde could not attend the event as he was already admitted to the hospital. The fundraising show raised nearly US$4,000 in cash and pledges, with contributions from various individuals, including dub poet Albert Nyathi and the legendary Baba Mechanic Manyeruke. In total, US$2,000 was raised in cash, and an additional US$2,000 was pledged. Manyeruke said:
I am pledging US$100 for this worthy cause and I can even add more because Nyabinde is our close friend in showbiz.Feedback
His illness, which I hear has left him in a bad state, requires us to unite as artists and save one of ours.
To the family, this is the right time to unite and stop feuding, if there are any such issues.
I urge the committee to make serious follow-ups on people who made pledges here.
We don’t want people to get the mileage for the pledges, which they cannot meet.
Josh Hozheri mentioned that Bob Nyabinde’s condition is critical. He said they organised a fundraising event to gather resources and help him. They also planned to launch his book, written by Munyaradzi Huni, but will do so once Nyabinde is discharged from the hospital. He added:
We are praying for good news to ensure that he recovers on time.
We urge the family to unite and leave everything to God.
The fundraising show was successful, starting with Kireni Zulu’s performance. Poshi, a lawyer and musician from Gweru, and the reggae group Assegai Crew also performed. Other artists, including Mono Mukundu, Tariro Negitare, Kessia Masona, Evans Mapfumo, and Nyabinde’s sons Agga and Albert, entertained the audience at the event.
