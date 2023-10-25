Bob "Headmaster" Nyabinde In Critical Condition

His illness, which I hear has left him in a bad state, requires us to unite as artists and save one of ours.

To the family, this is the right time to unite and stop feuding, if there are any such issues.

I urge the committee to make serious follow-ups on people who made pledges here.

We don’t want people to get the mileage for the pledges, which they cannot meet.

Josh Hozheri mentioned that Bob Nyabinde’s condition is critical. He said they organised a fundraising event to gather resources and help him. They also planned to launch his book, written by Munyaradzi Huni, but will do so once Nyabinde is discharged from the hospital. He added:

We are praying for good news to ensure that he recovers on time. We urge the family to unite and leave everything to God.

The fundraising show was successful, starting with Kireni Zulu’s performance. Poshi, a lawyer and musician from Gweru, and the reggae group Assegai Crew also performed. Other artists, including Mono Mukundu, Tariro Negitare, Kessia Masona, Evans Mapfumo, and Nyabinde’s sons Agga and Albert, entertained the audience at the event.

