Former MP For Mabvuku-Tafara, James Chidhakwa, Narrates His Abduction And Torture

I was forced into the Fortuner, and they covered my head with a sack. Then, in a remote place, they took out a knife and cut my shirt. They took my shoes and threw them into the jungle. They injected me with something using a syringe, but I don’t know what it was. After that, they started beating me severely and without reason. They were quiet people, not speaking much, but in the car, they kept saying, “You’re the change champions.” They also asked about my political affiliation, whether I belonged to (Nelson) Chamisa’s faction or that of (Sengezo) Tshabangu. I asked them if Tshabangu had a party but they didn’t respond.

Once they finished beating me, they reversed the vehicle and ran the car wheels over my legs, causing immense pain. Then, they drove away, leaving me injured with broken feet and arm, cuts on my legs and head, and marks from a knobkerrie on my back.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

When I started seeking help, some artisanal miners saved me and brought me to the police where I was given a letter for medical treatment. I contacted my family, and we went to the Parirenyatwa hospital with the police letter.

We understand that these actions indicate the regime’s fear and panic. When the country takes a different path than what they expected, they become anxious. We know that ZANU PF, (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa, are feeling uneasy, especially because SADC is about to hold a summit about Zimbabwe and Chamisa is causing them trouble, and they don’t know how to handle it.

But for me, this is part of the struggle. I’m not worried or angry because I know that in the fight for change, we encounter such obstacles. It’s ZANU PF’s strategy to instil fear in citizens, but I want to tell my fellow change champions that fear is just an opinion, and we don’t subscribe to that opinion. We are determined to make our country democratic, and we firmly believe that Mr. Chamisa should lead us. We have no doubt that we should continue fighting. They have given me strength and motivation.

Doctors are currently investigating the substance they injected into me. They are conducting blood tests to find out more.

They (the assailants) believed that my power came from my hair, so they cut it and took it with them. I’m unsure what they plan to do with it.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, the deputy spokesperson of the CCC, stated that they visited Chidhakwa on Wednesday morning. Siziba claimed that ZANU PF is fearful of the public’s determination to restore legitimacy in Zimbabwe since they know they did not win the 23 August 2023 elections. These attacks are occurring openly in front of the public, he said.

Tags

Leave a Comment