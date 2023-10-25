High Court Postpones Appeal Hearing For Jacob Ngarivhume

2 days ago Wed, 25 Oct 2023 05:57:53 GMT

The High Court postponed the appeal hearing of Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the Transform Zimbabwe party, due to the National Prosecuting Authority’s failure to submit its response on time.

Ngarivhume is appealing his conviction and sentence for inciting public violence by calling for the foiled protests on July 31, 2020. He was initially sentenced to four years in prison but is now serving a three-year term with a conditional suspension.

The appeal could not proceed because the NPA claimed it was unaware of the hearing due to new digital filing and virtual hearing procedures, ZimLive reported. Ngarivhume’s lawyer, Prof Lovemore Madhuku told reporters outside the High Court:

