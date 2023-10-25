WATCH: James Chidhakwa Narrates How He Was Abducted

2 days ago Wed, 25 Oct 2023 09:30:21 GMT

James Chidhakwa, the former MP for Mabvuku-Tafara, has narrated his account of being abducted and tortured by suspected state security services. He described how he was approached by people in a Toyota Fortuner while waiting for his wife. They forcefully pulled him out of his car, covered his head with a sack and drove away. He said he called for help, but no one came to his aid. They cut his shirt using a knife, took his shoes, injected him with an unknown substance, and began beating him severely without explanation. Watch the video below for more.

Pindula News

