Armed Robbers Throw Tear Gas Into Kadoma House, Snatch US$10 000 And Jewellery
Three armed robbers allegedly teargassed their victims in Kadoma before snatching US$10 500 cash and cell phones on Tuesday.
Police said the suspects pounced at a house in Mashuma at around 7.30 PM and threw tear smoke in the house to unsettle victims.
As the victims gasped for breath with tears running down their cheeks, the robbers ransacked the house and got away with cash, phones and jewellery. A post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) X page reads:
Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 24/10/23 at 1930 hours at a house in Mashuma. Three suspects attacked three complainants and threw tear smoke in the house before stealing US$10 500.00 cash, three cellphones and jewellery. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
In recent years, serving and former police and army officers have been implicated in a spate of armed robberies across the country.
A lot of businesses and families now opt to keep their hard-earned cash at business premises or in homes due to the high risk associated with depositing cash in banks as fiscal and monetary authorities usually announce sudden policy changes that leave depositors counting their losses.
More: Pindula News