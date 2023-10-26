Armed Robbers Throw Tear Gas Into Kadoma House, Snatch US$10 000 And Jewellery

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 06:54:38 GMT

Three armed robbers allegedly teargassed their victims in Kadoma before snatching US$10 500 cash and cell phones on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects pounced at a house in Mashuma at around 7.30 PM and threw tear smoke in the house to unsettle victims.

As the victims gasped for breath with tears running down their cheeks, the robbers ransacked the house and got away with cash, phones and jewellery. A post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) X page reads:

