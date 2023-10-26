"City Of Harare Banking Halls Not Bureau de Change"

The City does NOT conduct foreign currency exchange and neither are such acts by employees permitted around City premises.

The City of Harare will not be held responsible if one loses their cash in such acts.

For any transactions at the City banking halls, kindly pay in forex or ZWL. Do not entertain any solicitation for foreign exchange services.

Reports indicate that forex dealers frequent the council’s banking halls to buy foreign currency from ratepayers who would want to settle their bills in USD and offer them Zimbabwe dollars at a rate higher than the official rate.

