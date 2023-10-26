Harare City Council Gives Businesses 14-day Ultimatum
The City of Harare has given property owners and businesses a 14-day ultimatum to put litter bins outside their premises.
In a statement, Harare City Council Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango warned property owners that those who fail to comply will be fined and have the properties shut down. He said:
The City of Harare would like to notify building owners, business premises owners and other stakeholders that they are within the next 14 days required to have bins outside their premises.Feedback
This is with immediate effect and building owners who do not comply with this within the stipulated period will not only be fined but will have their buildings closed.
This notice is issued in accordance with the Harare Statutory Instrument 158/86 Anti-Litter By-Law. The City will enforce the law until every building owner complies with the directive.
More: Pindula News
