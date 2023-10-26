Pindula|Search Pindula
"Mnangagwa's First-born-mayor" Pledges To Make Gwanda A Smart City

1 day agoThu, 26 Oct 2023 16:25:30 GMT
The Mayor of Gwanda, Councillor Thulani Moyo says he is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first-born-mayor after the August 23 and 24 Harmonised Elections.

Thirty-three out of the thirty-four urban councils in Zimbabwe are led by CCC and Gwanda Municipality is the only urban local authority with a ZANU PF mayor.

Speaking in an interview with the Southern Eye on Wednesday, Moyo said he won due to his hard work over the past ten years. He said:

I am His Excellency ED Mnangagwa’s first born mayor and I am pleased with that. I feel very honoured and I am looking forward to getting a cake for this.

This did not come for free. I worked for it for the past 10 years in which I have been a good leader who cares, listens, is hands-on and has people at heart. This earned me this position.

Moyo said his vision for Gwanda dovetail with the National Development Strategy 1 and he wants the town to become a clean and smart city by 2030.

On addressing the serious water challenges currently facing Gwanda, Moyo said:

Pumping hours and treatment plan size are no longer enough for the population. We have a three-month salary backlog, and I am addressing that soon. By mid-November, we will be done.

My target is also to remove the dumpsite to a new landfill, and we are working on acquiring the necessary equipment.

We also need streetlights to address dark spots which result in high robbery cases…

I have also approached Pretoria Portland Cement and will visit Blanket Mine to give them land to develop houses for their workers.

I will also engage the lands office to create agro-farming stands across Mtshabezi for crop production as well as cattle farming.

The engagement was not provided for a long time. I am working on unity with all stakeholders so that investors come for development.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) reportedly gave Gwanda Municipality up to 30 October to pay a ZWL$1.3 billion water debt or be disconnected.

In turn, the local authority threatened to disconnect water to ratepayers over their ZWL$5.1 billion debt.

