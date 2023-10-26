"Mnangagwa's First-born-mayor" Pledges To Make Gwanda A Smart City

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 16:25:30 GMT

The Mayor of Gwanda, Councillor Thulani Moyo says he is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first-born-mayor after the August 23 and 24 Harmonised Elections.

Thirty-three out of the thirty-four urban councils in Zimbabwe are led by CCC and Gwanda Municipality is the only urban local authority with a ZANU PF mayor.

Speaking in an interview with the Southern Eye on Wednesday, Moyo said he won due to his hard work over the past ten years. He said:

