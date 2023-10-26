Use Of Sex-enhancing Drugs On The Rise - Police

The reasons are that women are said to be complaining of being sex-starved and not being satisfied.

This forces men to seek advice from peers who then advise them to use the drugs.

She said during raids, the police recovered sex-enhancing drugs such as “Congo Dust”, “AK-47”, manhood enlarging gel and “cobra 120”.

She warned that the continued use of “Congo dust” was deadly and that continuous use may result in one failing to have an erection without it. Said Jindu:

Congo dust is said to be deadly, as it affects sperm production and sperm quality and this results in infertility and giving birth to children with special needs like Down syndrome and also results in men failing to perform sexual duties properly without using drugs. We urge men and boys to desist from using sex-enhancing drugs. Men are spending seven hours doing the act and this is causing cervical cancer in women.

School children are also using sex-enhancing drugs which has resulted in them engaging in group sex, according to Jindu.

She urged parents to desist from giving their children excess pocket money as they end up using the “free funds” to host Vuzu parties.

More: Pindula News

