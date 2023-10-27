ICT Minister Says Ministry And POTRAZ Addressing Recent Increase In Data Charges

4 hours ago Fri, 27 Oct 2023 19:01:03 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, has said the ministry is working in conjunction with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to address the recent increase in data charges.

Companies doubled their tariffs recently after POTRAZ gave approval for telecommunications companies in the country to double their tariffs in the local currency (ZWL) creating a public outroar. However, the tariffs in US dollars remain the same.

Economic factors such as currency stability, electricity prices, and fuel costs have fluctuated significantly, leading to the need for a review of the local currency tariffs for telecommunications companies industry experts said. The move by POTRAZ is meant to support the struggling telecommunications sector.

