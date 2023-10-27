ICT Minister Says Ministry And POTRAZ Addressing Recent Increase In Data Charges
Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, has said the ministry is working in conjunction with the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to address the recent increase in data charges.
Companies doubled their tariffs recently after POTRAZ gave approval for telecommunications companies in the country to double their tariffs in the local currency (ZWL) creating a public outroar. However, the tariffs in US dollars remain the same.
Economic factors such as currency stability, electricity prices, and fuel costs have fluctuated significantly, leading to the need for a review of the local currency tariffs for telecommunications companies industry experts said. The move by POTRAZ is meant to support the struggling telecommunications sector.
This is the third increase this year due to the local currency losing value against the US dollar. The latest adjustment was made because the currency depreciated by 444% since April. Telecommunications providers raised prices to ensure their services remain valuable.
According to Gift Machengete, the Director-General of Potraz, the tariff changes were determined based on the Telecommunications Price Index. However, in an X post seen by Pindula News, the minister suggested the government was working with the regulator to address the public outcry. She said:
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
I have noted the concerns and outcry on the recent increase of data charges and I would like to assure you Zimbabweans that we are working on it together with POTRAZ expeditiously.
Voice tariffs have doubled to US$0.40 per minute, and data tariffs now stand at US$0.63 per megabyte. However, these rates still fall below the regional average.
These tariff adjustments may help providers, but they pose challenges for consumers who earn salaries in the local currency. High internet charges have long been a concern, raising the need for pricing limits to protect economically disadvantaged individuals. The sector’s dominance by monopolies and weak regulatory oversight contribute to the problem.