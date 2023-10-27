Tshabangu: I've Nothing Against President Chamisa, He's The Face Of The Struggle

6 hours ago Fri, 27 Oct 2023 17:10:07 GMT

Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary-General of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has stated that he has no issues with party president Nelson Chamisa and considers him the “face of the struggle.”

Tshabangu has faced criticism for recalling 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) and some councillors, claiming they no longer belong to the party.

He denies allegations of working with the ruling party ZANU PF to destroy the main opposition in the land and says he is fighting against mismanagement and wants individuals from Bulawayo to represent the province. He refused to blame Chamisa for party chaos, but rather blamed “criminals around the president.” Watch the video below for more.

