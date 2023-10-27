Zimbabwe Has Allowed The Use Of Foreign Currency Until 2030

8 hours ago Fri, 27 Oct 2023 15:18:11 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has allowed for the settlement of transactions and payment for goods and services in foreign currency until 31 December 2030. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Statutory Instrument 218 of 2023 overrides another regulation called Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 which declared the Zimbabwe Dollar as the sole legal tender in any transaction in Zimbabwe.

There has been confusion regarding the termination of the multicurrency regime in Zimbabwe. The government initially stated that it would end in 2025, but this caused uncertainty. Although the Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube, assured that the regime would continue beyond 2025, the business sector remained doubtful.

