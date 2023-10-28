CCC MPs Bribe Sengezo Tshabangu To Evade Recalls | Report

He, however, denied claims that the MPs were offering him bribes, saying they were approaching him in recognition of his authority as the interim secretary general. Said Tshabangu:

There is no question of money that is involved but they are coming to me and saying look SG please we complied and went back to Parliament as you had indicated before, so please don't recall us. They are saying they will from now onwards comply with whatever I say therefore I should not recall them.

He further asserted that CCC MPs now accept that he has the power to recall people who misbehave, who do not take his orders, and who violate the party norms, values and guidelines.

Meanwhile, Ruwa MP Thomas Muwodzeri denied claims that he offered US$10 000 to Tshabangu to avoid being recalled.

He told The Herald that the US$10 000 bribery accusations were an internal fight as he had no capacity to pay such an amount. Said Muwodzeri:

That thing is an internal fight, you cannot even blame the other party or whatever. It is an internal thing of people I was competing with. That is an internal matter, people whom I was competing with are the ones that want to tarnish my name, but I am not worried about it.

By-elections will be held on 09 December 2023 after Tshabangu recalled 15 CCC members of the National Assembly, 09 senators and 17 Councillors.

