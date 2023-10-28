I Campaigned For Chamisa To Get MDC Top Post, Claims Tshabangu
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-declared interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has dismissed claims by party president Nelson Chamisa that he does not know him, saying on the contrary, they have been working together for many years.
Tshabangu said Chamisa was behaving like a person running away from his own shadow as their history dates back to the formation of the MDC in the late 1990s.
Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Ezra Sibanda, shared online, Tshabangu claimed he actually campaigned for Chamisa when he contested for the post of MDC National Organising Secretary, which he won. Said Tshabangu:
Our history dates long back, during the MDC when he was the Youth Chairperson I was in the executive that he chaired.
I was the Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson. I was there when he was the Spokesperson.
I was there when he became the National Organising Secretary, I was in the team that campaigned for him.
Records speak for me, everyone who was in the MDC knows me, and they know my credentials.
So nobody can deny me, it is like running away from your shadow.
Tshabangu recently recalled 15 members of the National Assembly, 17 Councillors and nine Senators, saying they were no longer CCC members.
However, CCC has disputed his position or authority, and Chamisa is on record declaring he doesn’t know him.
Meanwhile, Tshabangu said the elected representatives had been imposed by unnamed party officials from Harare.
He also claimed that people from Masvingo were imposed in Bulawayo and Manicaland.
Tshabangu singled out recalled Cowdray Park Member of Parliament (MP) Pashor Sibanda and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart as some of those who had been imposed as CCC candidates in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.
More: Pindula News