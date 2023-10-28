I Campaigned For Chamisa To Get MDC Top Post, Claims Tshabangu

13 minutes ago Sat, 28 Oct 2023 09:44:13 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-declared interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has dismissed claims by party president Nelson Chamisa that he does not know him, saying on the contrary, they have been working together for many years.

Tshabangu said Chamisa was behaving like a person running away from his own shadow as their history dates back to the formation of the MDC in the late 1990s.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Ezra Sibanda, shared online, Tshabangu claimed he actually campaigned for Chamisa when he contested for the post of MDC National Organising Secretary, which he won. Said Tshabangu:

