Malema Tells Ramaphosa, SADC To Restrain Mnangagwa

African Union is a meeting of friends who do not even call each other to order.

They can meet with a dictator who has just killed his people and do not even mention it.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

So, we can’t allow the African Union to continue working the way it is working.

We are talking here about SADC; we have a problem in Zimbabwe.

These members of SADC don’t call the government of Zimbabwe to order because it is a group of brothers.

That government is violating people there.