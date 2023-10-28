MDC‘s Yvonne Musarurwa Fined US$100 For Assault

He was among MDC members who alleged that Mwonzora Mwonzora diverted thousands of dollars in party funds before an Extraordinary Congress in 2020.

Video of the altercation showed Mashumba later running for his life before he jumped into a truck belonging to an unknown motorist.

Mashumba sustained bruises on his hands and back as a result of the assault and had to seek medical assistance.

In a court order dated 25 October, seen by NewZimbabwe.com, a Harare Magistrate found Musarurwa guilty of the assault charge and sentenced her to pay a fine. It reads:

Pay a fine of US$100. In default of payment, 4 months imprisonment.

Musarurwa was arrested on 24 November 2021 for assaulting Mashumba. She and others claimed that Mashumba was no longer a member of the party and therefore he had no right to talk to the press about anything related to the MDC-T.

Musarurwa is mostly known for being convicted, along with 3 other members of the MDC-T, of the politically motivated murder of a police officer at Glen View 3 Shopping Center on 28 May 2011.

On 12 December 2016, Musarurwa along with Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, was convicted of the murder charge. They were sentenced to 20 years in prison each.

She was however freed in March 2018 under a Presidential Amnesty granted to 3 000 prisoners.

More: Pindula News

