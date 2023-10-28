Police Brutality Victim’s Body Awaits Postmortem

There are a number of issues we need to clarify as ZRP command… It’s a matter we are currently investigating as we await postmortem results which will also guide our investigations. But l can assure you, it is an issue we are seriously looking into so that we really establish what transpired, from the arrests, we are looking at all the events leading to the unfortunate death. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139 We will not sweep anything under the carpet. We will be very open and objective in our investigations, that l want to assure the public.

A postmortem by a pathologist is expected to be conducted in Harare on 09 November at the earliest.

However, the now deceased’s elder brother, Brian Kanyenze, told NewZimbabwe.com that as a family, they are worried that ZRP might distort the true account of events to protect its members. He said:

As l was trying to report a murder case at Banket Police Station, l overheard some police officers conniving to distort the true version of how things went by, including lying that my brother was intoxicated. We don’t think this matter will be handled competently and fairly as already there are indicators no one within ZRP really wants to take the blame, but they prefer to protect one another.

Kanyenze, who was a tout for pirate taxis plying the Banket—Chinhoyi route, was arrested on allegations of malicious damage to property but later escaped from lawful custody.

He was re-arrested on Friday last week by members of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee who took him to Banket Police Station where they assaulted him and stomped on his neck and chest before leaving him bloodied and in agony.

Other cell inmates reportedly raised alarm after sensing Kanyenze was having difficulties in breathing.

He was then ferried to Banket District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More: Pindula News

