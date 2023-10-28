Police Station's 15 Year-wait For Vehicle Ends In Tragedy
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers from Triangle Police Camp’s joy of having a pool vehicle after 15 years of waiting was shortlived after the new vehicle, a Mahindra registration number ZRP 3627, was involved in a fatal accident on 23 October.
According to a Police memo seen by TellZim News, the vehicle was being driven by a learner driver when it was involved in an accident at the 11.5 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo – Victoria Falls road.
The accident claimed the life of Assistant Inspector Chiwara and left three other police officers injured.
According to the memo, on 23 October 2023 at around 1603 hours, Sergeant Manono stationed at ZRP Triangle was driving the vehicle, with Sergeant Masuku as the driving instructor.
They were on a Mahindra familiarisation course with three other trainees in the loading box. Reads the memo:
At the approach to the intersection of Nyamandhlovu and Victoria Falls road trainee driver accelerated towards the intersection and applied course steering as he tried to turn into the Victoria Falls road.
The vehicle lost control and it rolled and landed with its rooftop. As a result of the accident, the deceased… Assistant Inspector Chiwara stationed at ZRP Chikombedzi sustained fractures on his body and died on the spot.
ZRP Triangle in Chiredzi District which is 20 kilometers from Chiredzi District Police Headquarters (DHQ) had been operating without a vehicle for over a decade.
It used the services of the DHQ’s Toyota Revo whenever a serious need arose.
The Mahindra was the station’s sole vehicle after going for close to 15 years without a vehicle since it was not listed when Toyota Revos were distributed across the country.
TellZim News reported sources as saying a number of other vehicles from the same station have been involved in accidents, and that was one of the reasons why it took that long before getting another one.
More: Pindula News