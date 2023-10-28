Police Station's 15 Year-wait For Vehicle Ends In Tragedy

According to the memo, on 23 October 2023 at around 1603 hours, Sergeant Manono stationed at ZRP Triangle was driving the vehicle, with Sergeant Masuku as the driving instructor.

They were on a Mahindra familiarisation course with three other trainees in the loading box. Reads the memo:

At the approach to the intersection of Nyamandhlovu and Victoria Falls road trainee driver accelerated towards the intersection and applied course steering as he tried to turn into the Victoria Falls road. The vehicle lost control and it rolled and landed with its rooftop. As a result of the accident, the deceased… Assistant Inspector Chiwara stationed at ZRP Chikombedzi sustained fractures on his body and died on the spot.

ZRP Triangle in Chiredzi District which is 20 kilometers from Chiredzi District Police Headquarters (DHQ) had been operating without a vehicle for over a decade.

It used the services of the DHQ’s Toyota Revo whenever a serious need arose.

The Mahindra was the station’s sole vehicle after going for close to 15 years without a vehicle since it was not listed when Toyota Revos were distributed across the country.

TellZim News reported sources as saying a number of other vehicles from the same station have been involved in accidents, and that was one of the reasons why it took that long before getting another one.

