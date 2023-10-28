Ramaphosa In France To Cheer Springboks At Rugby World Cup Final
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in France this Saturday, 28 October 2023, to cheer the country’s rugby national team, the Springboks, who play New Zealand in the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup final.
The Springboks take on New Zealand at the Stade de France this Saturday at 9 PM.
A statement issued by President Ramaphosa’s office reads:
President [Cyril Ramaphosa] has this morning, 28 October 2023, arrived in the French Republic to cheer on and wholeheartedly back the [Springboks] in their quest to retain the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks will kick off against New Zealand at the Stade de France where the spectacle of rugby will be enjoyed by a global audience.
Kickoff is set for 21h00 this evening.
Ahead of the highly anticipated final, the President will interact with the Springbok team to wish them well and inspire them to victory.
The Springboks have inspired all South Africans and the world with the fighting spirit that they have displayed over the course of the tournament which has transcended the sport of rugby.
President Ramaphosa will before kick off hold a pull aside bilateral meeting with the President of the French Republic, His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron.
Meanwhile, England beat Argentina 26-23 at the Stade de France to secure third place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
