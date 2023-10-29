MP Innocent Benza Concerned Over Govt Timeline For Installing Bucket Seats At National Sports Stadium

2 minutes ago Sun, 29 Oct 2023 08:52:59 GMT

Innocent Benza, the Member of Parliament for Mutasa Central, has raised concerns about the government’s timeline for installing bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium. The lack of bucket seats is preventing the stadium from being approved by the continental body CAF for international games. As a result, Zimbabwe is set to host its first international home game in Rwanda.

The Warriors will kick off their FIFA World Cup qualifier group campaign with a match against Rwanda in Rwanda on November 13 before they host Nigeria in the same country a week later.

Benza expressed the desire of football fans for Zimbabwe to host matches at the National Sports Stadium and questioned why it would take until December for the installation of bucket seats to be completed. The stadium’s condition has also worsened due to its continuous use by Premier Soccer League teams, including Benza’s own club, Herentals Football Club. Benza said:

