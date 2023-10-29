Mzembi: ZANU PF Members Agreed On Need To Remove Mugabe, Differed On Timing

Political analysts have long argued that Zimbabwe’s founding leader, Robert Mugabe, intentionally fostered factionalism within his party, ZANU PF, by delaying the announcement of a successor. By doing so, he created a power struggle among party members who believed that aligning themselves with him would increase their chances of assuming power upon his retirement.

One notable manifestation of factionalism was the Tsholotsho Declaration in 2004. This secret meeting was allegedly organised by a faction loyal to Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the objective of elevating him to the vice presidency ahead of Joice Mujuru, following the passing of Simon Muzenda. Although Mnangagwa had the support of six out of ten provinces, Mugabe amended the party’s constitution to ensure that one of the vice presidents had to be a woman. This move resulted in Mujuru being appointed as vice president instead.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

In 2008, a new faction led by Simba Makoni emerged within ZANU PF, but his close supporters were afraid to openly back him as President Mugabe strengthened his control over the party and country. Consequently, Makoni decided to run as an independent candidate in the March 2008 Presidential elections representing his own political party called Mavambo/Kusile-Dawn. He managed to secure 8% of the total votes cast.

Factional battles within ZANU PF intensified over time. The Gamatox faction, allegedly led by then Vice President Joice Mujuru, emerged as a major contender. However, in 2014, several members of the faction, including Mujuru, were expelled from the party. This allowed Mnangagwa’s faction, then known as Team Zvipfukuto, to regain power. When Mujuru was fired, Mnangagwa was appointed as Vice President.

Subsequently, the G40 faction, composed of younger members, sought to challenge Mnangagwa’s influence and gain favour with Mugabe. Eventually, Mugabe fired Mnangagwa whose faction had rebranded to Team Lacoste, accusing him of plotting against him. This led to Operation Restore Legacy, a military intervention that resulted in Mugabe’s resignation and the dismantling of the G40 faction. Members of the G40 faction fled the country, fearing retaliation from Mnangagwa’s government.

Tags

Leave a Comment