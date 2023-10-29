Over 1600 Cases Of Organised Violence And Torture Reported During And After Zimbabwe Elections

According to Vongai Tome, there have been six recorded cases of organised violence and torture (OVT) against women human rights defenders and politicians in Masvingo. In other regions, there have been four cases in Manicaland, three in Matabeleland South, and ten in Mashonaland East. In Mashonaland Central and Midlands provinces, there have been thirteen cases, including both men and women.

She said many of the victims, including councillors, have sustained severe injuries such as broken limbs and kidney failure due to the violence. Some women have been targeted because their husbands were polling agents, and even children have been subjected to violence. This violence is seen as a way to marginalize women in spaces traditionally dominated by men. Additionally, some women have lost their jobs or rental spaces due to their political affiliations.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

During the August 2023 elections in Zimbabwe, observers both locally and internationally noticed several irregularities, including voter intimidation. Members of the opposition party CCC were particularly targeted. In a tragic incident, a CCC supporter named Tinashe Chitsunge was stoned to death by ZANU PF supporters during a CCC rally in Harare’s Glen View township. This horrible act of violence occurred just 20 days before the elections took place.

Tags

Leave a Comment