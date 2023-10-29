I am delighted to inform you that we have a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine, it came through the Ministry of Health and Child Care and there is an identical machine at Parirenyatwa Groups of Hospitals in Harare. We have been waiting for this machine for almost five years, and it is good news that the machine is now on site and is being installed.

The machine provides high-resolution images that offer superior detail compared to Computerised Tomography (CT) scans. Dr Dzvanga highlighted the advantages of MRI scans for cancer patients, as they can stage cancer more accurately. The demand for MRI services at Mpilo Central Hospital has been overwhelming, and the installation of the machine is expected to enable patients to access this crucial diagnostic tool within the public health system.

Regarding the cost of the service, Dr Dzvanga mentioned that they would strive to make it affordable. Patients above 65 years old, children under five years old, and pregnant women are exempt from paying for services. Therefore, a significant number of patients will receive MRI scans free of charge. The introduction of these MRI machines in public health institutions marks a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility and affordability in Zimbabwe.

Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare are the largest hospitals in Zimbabwe. They provide a wide range of medical services and serve a large number of patients in their respective regions. These hospitals play a crucial role in the healthcare system and also serve as teaching hospitals for training medical students and professionals.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines can cost anywhere from US$80,000 to slightly over US$1 million. In Zimbabwe, the ruling political party, ZANU PF, has faced criticism for not purchasing MRI machines over the years despite the fact that the country is rich in natural resources, including vast mineral deposits such as diamonds and gold. These minerals have the potential to contribute significantly to the country’s economy and development. However, there have been challenges in effectively harnessing and managing these resources to benefit the nation as a whole. Issues such as corruption, illegal mining, and smuggling have hindered the optimal utilisation of these valuable mineral resources.

