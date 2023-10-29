Parliament of Zimbabwe Relocates to the New Parliament Building

The relocation process is expected to take approximately two weeks, beginning on Monday, 30th October 2023. In that regard, some services provided by the Parliament of Zimbabwe may be temporarily interrupted or delayed during this relocation process. However, we will strive to ensure that critical services continue to be provided through our personnel stationed either at the CBD or the New Parliament Building offices.

We wish to apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused by the relocation and we appeal to all stakeholders and the general public to bear with us during this transitional process. We remain committed to serving you better from our new premises.

China has been involved in designing and constructing modern parliaments in several African countries as part of its diplomatic push on the continent. These new buildings incorporate local design elements but resemble China’s own architectural style.

The projects are often given as gifts, without any attached loans.

China has built or refurbished parliaments in around 15 African nations, along with other government buildings such as Burundi’s presidential palace and the African Union headquarters. According to experts, these parliament-building initiatives not only strengthen China’s ties with African governments but also allow Beijing to gauge the political climate in these countries. By engaging with ruling parties as well as opposition factions, China can hedge its bets and maintain influence in case of regime change.

