Reopening Of Mupedzanhamo Market Now Imminent - Harare City
The Harare City Council (HCC) has revealed that the reopening of the Mupedzanhamo flea market in the Mbare suburb is very close. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, Councillor Denford Ngadziore, the Chairman of the SMEs committee, stated that the renovations, which began three years ago, are almost finished. Read the statement:
𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗠𝗘𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗿𝗲
𝗠𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗱𝘇𝗮𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻
We are excited to let you know that the reopening of Mupedzanhamo market is now imminent.
Last week His Worship the Mayor of Harare Cllr Ian Makone, Her Deputy Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe, SMEs Committee Chairperson Cllr Denford Ngadziore, his Deputy Chido Hamauswa, Mbare Cllrs Chanachimwe, Maburutse & ,Samuel Gwenzi and Director of Housing & Community Services Mr Nhekairo held a meeting with the two major political party leaders in Mbare.Feedback
For nearly 3yrs Mupedzanhamo has been closed but renovations and revamping processes are almost complete.
It should be noted that the Mupedzanhamo market belongs to City of Harare & Political parties have no legal ownership or role in the running of the market. In line with the new SMEs Policy, all vendors & SME traders should be registered at all District offices in Harare.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
This is mainly to create an SMEs traders database. For every collection from vendors, 25 percent will go towards a revolving fund to benefit the vendors. For SMEs traders to be allocated trading places & derive benefits from the revolving fund, they have to be registered with the City of Harare.
The reopening of the Mupedzanhamo market, which was initially planned for Tuesday, 20 December 2022, was postponed on a number of occasions. The market had been closed over three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, there were clashes between activists from ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over control of the market. This led to damage to vending stalls, vehicles, and the closure of shops. The market spaces were being controlled by individuals associated with ZANU PF, who demanded fees from vendors in order for them to operate in the area.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals