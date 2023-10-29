Reopening Of Mupedzanhamo Market Now Imminent - Harare City

For nearly 3yrs Mupedzanhamo has been closed but renovations and revamping processes are almost complete.

It should be noted that the Mupedzanhamo market belongs to City of Harare & Political parties have no legal ownership or role in the running of the market. In line with the new SMEs Policy, all vendors & SME traders should be registered at all District offices in Harare.

This is mainly to create an SMEs traders database. For every collection from vendors, 25 percent will go towards a revolving fund to benefit the vendors. For SMEs traders to be allocated trading places & derive benefits from the revolving fund, they have to be registered with the City of Harare.

The reopening of the Mupedzanhamo market, which was initially planned for Tuesday, 20 December 2022, was postponed on a number of occasions. The market had been closed over three years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, there were clashes between activists from ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) over control of the market. This led to damage to vending stalls, vehicles, and the closure of shops. The market spaces were being controlled by individuals associated with ZANU PF, who demanded fees from vendors in order for them to operate in the area.

