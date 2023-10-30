A 26-year-old Man Arrested For Raping And Murdering A 6-year-old Girl

6 minutes ago Mon, 30 Oct 2023 05:09:12 GMT

A 26-year-old man from Magunje in Mashonaland West Province has been arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, the victim was discovered naked in a bushy location. The report does not mention how the authorities connected the suspect to this terrible crime. Read the report:

On 28/10/23 Police in Magunje arrested Shingai Makura (26) in connection with a case of murder in which a minor (6) was found lying naked between two big rocks in a bushy area in Mavhondo Village, Chief Dandawa, Magunje. The suspect allegedly raped the victim before he hit her with a stone on the head in a bid to conceal the rape case.

The rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl has sparked outrage and concern about the decay of society. Some people are urging authorities not to abolish the death penalty as punishment for such heinous crimes.

