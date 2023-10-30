Dynamos Defeat Caps United To Advance To Chibuku Super Cup Final

I’m happy with the way we played. We kept possession and at the same time created a lot of chances. We penetrated their defense several times and we were always looking dangerous. We played the way we wanted to play and how we had planned. Caps United also created some chances but it wasn’t their day.

Meanwhile, Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe expressed disappointment with his team’s defeat, citing defensive errors and poor decision-making as contributing factors. He said;

It’s a very disappointing result. It was a game of two halves, in the first half we showed our dominance and we had control of the match up until the last moments of the first half. It’s a goal that we could have avoided. The manner in which we conceded the foul, it was two versus one, so naturally you don’t expect two men to lose a duel against one player. In the end, we conceded that unnecessary freekick.

In the early minutes, Dynamos struggled and were fortunate not to concede as Caps United missed good chances. However, Dynamos settled into the game, with Donald Mudadi dictating the pace in midfield. They had the best chance to score in the 15th minute, but the effort was blocked by Caps United goalkeeper Ashley Reyners.

Just before halftime, Dynamos took the lead with an exquisite freekick from Issa Sadiki. In the second half, Dynamos continued to create chances but failed to convert. Caps United pushed for an equalizer, leaving themselves vulnerable to counterattacks. In the dying minutes, Dynamos took advantage of the spaces left behind and scored a breakaway goal through Elton Chikona. The victory marked Dynamos’ completion of a historic treble over Caps United.

