Economist Says A Number Of Factors Forced Zimbabwe To Extend Multi-currency System

The IMF was here, on a staff visit straight after the IMF Annual meeting in Marrakech. The IMF team had some strong words for Zimbabwe. The public statement betrays sterner engagement behind closed doors. The message would have been the same; it would be suicide to venture into mono currency when the country has zero reserves and low confidence in its financial system. The second event that might have swayed the authorities is the fast-depleting levels of USD cash in the formal system. Contrary to popular belief that the banks stopping their lending activities moved the needle, it's the shortage of cash that roused panic. As of July USD cash was US$350m from the highs of US$550m at the beginning of the year. After the elections, this number has continued dwindling as depositors became worried about the rhetoric coming from a very powerful President. Notwithstanding, the international commodity price slump that has our miners worried and buckling. The major depositors in our financial system are foreign companies.

He added that geopolitical tensions and concerns about capital safety have likely played a significant role in Zimbabwe’s economic situation. Murapata said international creditors are worried about the safety of their money and repayments, and credit committees have increased monitoring and oversight in high-risk countries. South African investors, who control a significant amount of capital in Zimbabwe, have concerns about doing business in the country and the stability of the currency. The Zimbabwean government is not easily swayed by domestic actors and often disregards local business advice. Despite this, Zimbabweans themselves hold a significant amount of money and make investments and contributions to the economy.

Murapata also said the extension of the multi-currency system in Zimbabwe has brought relief to the public, but there are still concerns about the lack of a proper operating model. He said the credibility of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is questioned, and there is a lack of trust and confidence in the system. The Nostro payments system is seen as the key to the success of the multi-currency regime, but it needs to be protected and managed properly in order to gain market confidence. He said the political situation in Zimbabwe is also a factor, with divisions and succession issues taking focus over economic concerns.

