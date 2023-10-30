Food Lovers Market Security Guard Shot And Killed His Colleague

5 minutes ago Mon, 30 Oct 2023 11:17:21 GMT

A security guard accidentally shot and killed his colleague during a shift change at the Food Lovers Market in Greendale, Harare, Zimbabwe. The incident, believed to be a tragic accident, occurred when Privilege Chivanganye, 28, was handing over his firearm, a Taurus revolver, to Jaison Dhlamini.

Chivanganye informed Dhlamini about a problem with the gun and gave it to him along with six rounds of ammunition. As Dhlamini tried to load the gun, both men realized there was an issue and attempted to fix it. Unfortunately, Chivanganye accidentally squeezed the trigger, shooting Dhlamini in the stomach. Dhlamini was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Chivanganye has been charged with culpable homicide and appeared in court, where he was granted bail. His lawyer indicated that Chivanganye intends to plead guilty, claiming that he was unaware that Dhlamini had turned off the gun’s safety pin. The case will continue on November 17.

