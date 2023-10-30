Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu Announces His Return To Active Politics

6 minutes ago Mon, 30 Oct 2023 18:18:56 GMT

Former Zambian president Edgar Lungu has announced that he is returning to active politics as the leader of the Patriotic Front (PF) party, according to Lusaka Times. However, before he can officially lead the party, he needs to win the endorsement of its members.

Lungu previously lost the presidential election to Hakainde Hichilema, who received 59.2% of the vote in 2021. Following his defeat, Lungu resigned as the leader of the Patriotic Front. Now, Lungu faces opposition from Miles Sampa, a former leader of the Patriotic Front, who is considered a strong candidate for the party’s presidency, News24 reported.

Recently, Lungu and his supporters were denied access to the PF offices in Lusaka when the police were called by Sampa’s supporters. This incident reflects the ongoing tensions within the party as different factions vie for leadership positions. The outcome of the internal party process will determine whether Lungu can successfully regain his position as the leader of the Patriotic Front and play an active role in Zambian politics once again.

