Manchester City Defeat Manchester United In The Manchester Derby

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s poor performance leaves them in eighth place, eight points off the top four. The Red Devils will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup and Fulham in the league.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have won three consecutive games and will face Bournemouth in their next Premier League match. This victory marks City’s seventh win at Old Trafford under manager Pep Guardiola and the first time they have won there by a margin of three or more goals under the Spanish gaffer.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

Manchester United’s defeat against City is their third time losing by three or more goals in a Premier League home game against them.

In the Manchester United team, the starting players were Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelöf, Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Højlund. On the other hand, Manchester City’s lineup included Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Julian Álvarez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, and Ederson.

More Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment