President Ruto Says Kenya Will Remove Visa Requirements For African Visitors This Year
Kenya’s President William Ruto has announced that the country will remove visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of the year. This move aligns with the African Union’s goal of achieving visa-free travel within the continent, according to BBC. Currently, only a few countries, such as Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin, offer visa-free entry to all African citizens. However, many countries in Africa are making progress towards simplifying entry processes and reducing restrictions for visitors from other African nations.
President Ruto emphasized the negative impact of visa restrictions on business and entrepreneurship. He stated that by the end of the year, no African citizen will need a visa to travel to Kenya. This announcement received enthusiastic support at an international conference in Congo-Brazzaville. He told the conference:
It is time we… realise that having visa restrictions amongst ourselves is working against us.Feedback
When people cannot travel, businesspeople cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers.
Let me say this: As Kenya, by the end of this year, no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya.
Our children from this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa.
The African Union introduced the African passport in 2016, aiming to enable unrestricted travel for all African citizens. However, the availability of the passport is still limited due to concerns about security, smuggling, and potential effects on local employment markets.
While completely removing all visa restrictions may not be feasible at present, the Visa Openness Index report suggests alternative measures. These include reducing visa fees, standardizing visa on arrival for African visitors, and implementing a secure e-visa system.
Kenya’s decision to end visa requirements for African visitors demonstrates a commitment to regional integration and facilitating movement within the continent. It is a significant step towards achieving the African Union’s vision of visa-free travel for all Africans.
