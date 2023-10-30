President Ruto Says Kenya Will Remove Visa Requirements For African Visitors This Year

When people cannot travel, businesspeople cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers.

Let me say this: As Kenya, by the end of this year, no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

Our children from this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa.

The African Union introduced the African passport in 2016, aiming to enable unrestricted travel for all African citizens. However, the availability of the passport is still limited due to concerns about security, smuggling, and potential effects on local employment markets.

While completely removing all visa restrictions may not be feasible at present, the Visa Openness Index report suggests alternative measures. These include reducing visa fees, standardizing visa on arrival for African visitors, and implementing a secure e-visa system.

Kenya’s decision to end visa requirements for African visitors demonstrates a commitment to regional integration and facilitating movement within the continent. It is a significant step towards achieving the African Union’s vision of visa-free travel for all Africans.

Tags

Leave a Comment