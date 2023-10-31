CCC's Statement On SADC Extraordinary Summit | Full Text

The Summit is addressing critical regional concerns, including the reception of a report on Zimbabwe’s flawed and disputed election.

The SADC Electoral Observer Mission declared that the election held on August 23 violated the country’s Constitution and significantly deviated from the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections.

The ongoing Summit centers around fostering peace, security, and governance in the region. We express satisfaction that SADC appreciates its overall Policy Direction and Control Responsibility within the community, particularly in relation to the disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

Consequently, we urge SADC to urgently tackle the genuine risk posed by the sham August plebiscite to regional stability.

The crisis cannot be disregarded, as it visibly strains social services in neighboring countries and lays the groundwork for widespread insecurity.

On behalf of our citizens, we filed a petition with SADC under its SEAC Dispute Resolution mechanisms, which facilitate peaceful resolution of electoral disputes in the region, aiming to deepen democratic standards and preserve peace and stability.

It is time for decisive regional action. We call upon SADC to uphold their Observer Mission Report and facilitate a process whereby Zimbabwe can regain legitimacy, firmly rooted in the free will of the people.

This will ensure stability in the region and discourage anti-democratic regimes from obstructing the collective will of their citizens.

Only then can the regional destabilization stemming from Zimbabwe’s deepening political crisis be resolved.

